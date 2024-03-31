Congress releases list of star campaigners for Karnataka

March 31, 2024 02:31 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Congress on March 31 released the list of its star campaigners from Karnataka that also included two-time Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussein whose supporters have been accused of raising pro-Pakistan slogans in Vidhan Soudha.

Mr. Hussein had come under intense attack from the Opposition that had urged Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman not to administer the oath. The alleged slogan-shouting had been reported soon after the Rajya Sabha results were declared in which Mr. Hussein was victorious. Three followers who had allegedly shouted slogans in the victory celebrations have been arrested.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge leads the list that has former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar. A host of Cabinet Ministers, including Eshwar Khandre whose son Sagar Khandre is contesting from Bidar, Satish Jharkiholi whose daughter Priyanka Jharkiholi is contesting from Chikkodi and Madhu Bangarappa whose sister Geetha Shivarajkumar is contesting from Shivamogga on Congress tickets, have been named in the star campaigners list.

Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal, general secretaries Randeep Singh Surjewala and Jairam Ramesh, former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily, senior most legislator of Karnataka R.V. Deshpande, former Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad and former Deputy Chief Minister Lakshman Savadi are among the 40 star campaigners.