Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Congress names candidates for 3 more LS seats in Jharkhand, fields MLA against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

MLA Deepika Pandey represents Mahagama Assembly constituency that comes under Godda parliamentary seat; she will be taking on Mr. Dubey, who is a high-profile MP and known for his criticism of the Gandhi family

April 16, 2024 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Photo Credit: Manob Chowdhary

The Congress on Tuesday announced a fresh list of three candidates for three Lok Sabha seats from Jharkhand, fielding MLA Deepika Pandey Singh against BJP’s Nishikant Dubey in Godda.

The other two candidates are former Jharkhand Minister K.N. Tripathi, who has been fielded from Chatra, and Anupama Singh from Dhanbad.

Ms. Pandey is the sitting MLA from Mahagama Assembly constituency that comes under Godda parliamentary seat. She will be taking on Mr. Dubey, who is a high-profile MP, known for making sharp attacks on the Gandhi family.

Mr. Tripathi is also a senior candidate, who was a candidate in the Congress’s presidential elections in 2022 against Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor. His nomination for presidential elections, however, was rejected on technical grounds.

The third candidate, Ms. Anupama, is the wife of Bermo MLA Jai Mangal Singh, who will be taking on BJP’s Dulu Mahto in Dhanbad.

Jharkhand has a total of 14 Lok Sabha seats.

With the fresh list, the Congress has so far announced candidates for 281 Lok Sabha seats but the suspense continues over Amethi and Rae Bareli seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Jharkhand

