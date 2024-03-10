GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress launches 'Nyay Geet' on 'five pillars of justice'

The five pillars of justice declared by the Congress are justice for youth, women, farmers, workers, and participatory justice

March 10, 2024 05:07 am | Updated 05:07 am IST - New Delhi:

PTI
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and many other leaders shared the video of the song on social media. File.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and many other leaders shared the video of the song on social media. File. | Photo Credit: A.M. Faruqui

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress on March 9 released ‘Nyay Geet’, a two-minute and 34-second-long video, which talks about the party’s “five pillars of justice” and its “guarantees”.

Mr. Gandhi shared the ‘Nyay Geet’ on X and said in a post in Hindi: “The dreams of those who have been left behind will also be fulfilled! This song of justice is the music of the coming of the dawn in the lives of the deprived.” .

The Congress has promised the right to employment as well as apprenticeships for youth in a series of assurances.

