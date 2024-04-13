GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress holds ‘Go Back Modi’ demonstration

The demonstration was held in response to the call for a Statewide agitation by KPCC against Modi’s visit to Bengaluru

April 13, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Congress staging a ‘Go Back Modi’ demonstration in Hubballi on Saturday.

Members of the Congress staging a ‘Go Back Modi’ demonstration in Hubballi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had no moral right to visit the State after meting out injustice to Karnataka on various issues, members of Congress party staged a ‘Go Back Modi’ demonstration in Hubballi on Saturday.

The demonstration was held in response to the call for a Statewide agitation by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) against the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bengaluru to take part in electioneering.

The demonstration was led by the president of Dharwad Rural District Unit of Congress Anilkumar Patil, HDUDA chairman Shakir Sanadi, Sharanappa Kotagi, Sadanand Danganavar, Mohan Hiremani and others.

Displaying placards of ‘Give An Answer Modi’, the protesters raised slogans against the PM and alleged that he had meted out injustice to the State by depriving it of its rightful share in the revenue allocation.

They alleged that injustice had been meted out in allotment of development funds to the State consequently despite giving maximum revenue to the Centre in terms of tax collection, the State was being denied its rightful share. They subsequently submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India from the taluk officials.

