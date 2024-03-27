GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress has concrete plan to tackle unemployment, will be revealed in its manifesto: Chidambaram

The Congress has been attacking the government on issues of price rise and unemployment and has held it responsible for people’s problems.

March 27, 2024 11:48 am | Updated 11:48 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress leaders P. Chidambaram. File

Congress leaders P. Chidambaram. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Congress leader P. Chidambaram on March 27 attacked the BJP-led Central government over Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran's reported remarks that the government cannot solve all social and economic problems and asserted that his party has a concrete plan to tackle unemployment which will be revealed in its manifesto.

Mr. Nageswaran reportedly asserted on March 26 that it was incorrect to think that government intervention could solve every social and economic challenge, contending that a diagnosis was easier than a solution when it concerned problems such as unemployment.

States to play a critical role in next generation reforms: CEA Anantha Nageswaran

In a post on X, former Finance Minister Chidambaram said, "The most startling confession has been made by the Chief Economic Advisor. He said that 'Government cannot solve the problem of unemployment'. Shocking." "If that is the official stand of the BJP government, we must boldly tell the BJP 'vacate your seat'," he said.

“The Congress has a concrete plan to tackle the issue of unemployment and it will be revealed in its manifesto,” Mr. Chidambaram said. The Congress has been attacking the government on issues of price rise and unemployment and has held it responsible for people’s problems.

