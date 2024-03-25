Congress govt. failed to take up any new development project in Karnataka since it took over: Brijesh Chowta

March 25, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated March 26, 2024 10:49 am IST - MANGALURU

Secretary of the Karnataka unit of BJP Brijesh Chowta, who is also the party’s candidate for Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency, alleged here on Monday, March 25, that the Congress-led State government has failed to take up any new development project since it took over.

Addressing the party workers at a convention organised by its Mangaluru City South Assembly unit, Mr. Chowta, a former Captain with the Indian Army, alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah did not lay foundation stone for any new development project since the Congress was elected to power in the last Assembly elections.

“In Dakshina Kannada, the district in-charge Minister and the Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao did not lay foundation stone for any new project,” Mr. Chowta alleged.

The BJP candidate said that the State government has not released grants to MLAs for their area development.

Referring to Hindutva, Mr. Chowta said: “It is nothing but overall empowerment of every Hindu.”

The party’s State Secretary said that terrorist activities, including bomb blasts, and corruption came down during the past a decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Mr. Modi himself is the guarantee for Hindutva, for the poor, farmers, youth, women and the unity of the country,” he said.

Mr. Chowta said that India has emerged as the fifth largest economy in the world during the last 10 years’ administration of the Union government led by Mr. Modi.

Nalin Kumar Kateel, Member of Parliament, Dakshina Kannada and past president of the Karnataka unit of the BJP said that the party workers should strive to ensure the victory of Mr. Chowta by a margin of more than three lakh votes. Workers should focus on securing more votes at every booth.

D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA, and president of Dakshina Kannada unit of the party Satish Kumpala spoke.

Earlier, in the forenoon Mr. Chowta visited Kudroli Gokarnanatha temple in the city.