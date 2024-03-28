Congress candidate Vaithilingam files nomination for Puducherry LS constituency

March 28, 2024 01:00 am | Updated 07:22 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Sitting Member of Parliament and Congress candidate for the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat V. Vaithilingam on Wednesday filed his nomination for the April 19 Lok Sabha election in the Union Territory.

Mr. Vaithilingam, a former Chief Minister hailing from a family of freedom fighters, filed the nomination before District Election Officer A. Kulothungan.

He was accompanied by INDIA bloc leaders, including former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Opposition leader R. Siva, CPI secretary A. M Saleem, CPI (M) secretary R. Rajangam and VCK principal secretary Dev Pozhilan.

Before filing the papers, workers belonging to Congress and allies took out a procession from Saram to the Rajiv Gandhi Statue. He, along with Congress leaders, also offered prayers at the Manakula Vinayagar temple.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Mr. Vaithilingam won the seat defeating All India N. R. Congress candidate Narayanasamy Kesavan by a record margin of 1. 97 lakh votes.

Shortly after filing the papers, Mr. Vaithilingam said he was hopeful of repeating the 2019 performance. “The INDIA bloc has the support of all sections of the society. We treat all sections equally. Our campaign will be against the autocratic style of functioning of the Central government and the BJP’s attack on federal concepts. The NDA governments at the Centre and in Puducherry have failed to fulfil the promises given to the voters. The Puducherry government even failed to provide rice through Public Distribution System outlets. We are hopeful of getting a good mandate,” he said.