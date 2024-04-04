GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Congress candidate Geetha Shivarajkumar campaigns in Sagar

April 04, 2024 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress candidate for Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat, Geetha Shivarajkumar, campaigned in parts of the Sagar Assembly constituency on Wednesday. She continued her visits to villages after a couple of days. Her husband and actor Shivarajkumar, who was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru, also joined her in the campaign.

Addressing the gathering at Padavagodu village in Sagar taluk, Ms. Geetha Shivarajkumar said leaders of the Opposition parties spread rumours that the Congress candidate had been missing from the election scene. “Election campaigns do not mean uploading photos and videos to social media platforms alone. We need to listen to people and respond to their problems. I have been doing that,” she said.

Ms. Geetha Shivarajkumar’s father, former Chief Minister S. Bangarappa, brought light to the lives of many rural people by introducing the rural quota. “I will be following in his footsteps in my career,” she said.

Sagar MLA Beluru Gopalakrishna of the Congress said BJP Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra had not responded to the problems of rural people. Bringing airports or developing highways would not contribute to developing villages, he said.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Karnataka / Indian National Congress / Bangalore / Kannada cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.