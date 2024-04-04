Congress candidate Geetha Shivarajkumar campaigns in Sagar

April 04, 2024 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - Shivamogga

The Congress candidate for Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat, Geetha Shivarajkumar, campaigned in parts of the Sagar Assembly constituency on Wednesday. She continued her visits to villages after a couple of days. Her husband and actor Shivarajkumar, who was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru, also joined her in the campaign.

Addressing the gathering at Padavagodu village in Sagar taluk, Ms. Geetha Shivarajkumar said leaders of the Opposition parties spread rumours that the Congress candidate had been missing from the election scene. “Election campaigns do not mean uploading photos and videos to social media platforms alone. We need to listen to people and respond to their problems. I have been doing that,” she said.

Ms. Geetha Shivarajkumar’s father, former Chief Minister S. Bangarappa, brought light to the lives of many rural people by introducing the rural quota. “I will be following in his footsteps in my career,” she said.

Sagar MLA Beluru Gopalakrishna of the Congress said BJP Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra had not responded to the problems of rural people. Bringing airports or developing highways would not contribute to developing villages, he said.