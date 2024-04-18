GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cong. in unholy alliance with BJP, SDPI, says Binoy Viswam

April 18, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary Binoy Viswam has accused the Congress of entering into an unholy alliance with the BJP and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) to counter the Left’s growing popularity in the State.

Participating in ‘Election Exchange’, an interactive event organised by the Calicut Press Club here on Thursday, he said that the Congress has had a ‘mohabbat’ (love) towards the BJP ever since the days of the infamous ‘Congress-League-BJP’ pact during the 1991 polls. He pointed out that the Congress, Indian Union Muslim League, and the BJP had put up common candidates in the Vadakara Lok Sabha seat and the Beypore Assembly seat then.

“The Congress’ one hand is over the shoulders of the BJP and the other on those of the SDPI, which could be called a Muslim version of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh,” Mr. Viswam alleged.

The CPI leader claimed that the United Democratic Front (UDF) was resorting to an unpardonable style of slandering against K.K. Shailaja, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate, in Vadakara through social media. “Just because Ms. Shailaja belongs to the LDF, they are trying to humiliate her. I am sure the people will respond to it appropriately,” Mr. Viswam said.

Asked about the pre-poll surveys which have given a clear lead to the UDF in Kerala, he said they do not reflect the ground situation at all. Mr. Viswam claimed that a majority of such surveys had been proved wrong in the past.

