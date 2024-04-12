GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore will show the way in getting rid of ‘money politics’, says Annamalai

Alleging that there was no freedom for the media in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Annamalai said the government was draconian

April 12, 2024 05:03 am | Updated 05:03 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
K. Annamalai, BJP Tamil Nadu president addressed a public meeting at Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district on April 10, 2024, campaigning for the BJP candidates who are contesting in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Pollachi and the Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituencies.

Coimbatore will show the way to the rest of Tamil Nadu in this year’s Lok Sabha election in how to be rid of “money politics”, BJP State president K. Annamalai said on Thursday.

Mr. Annamalai told the media that a BJP delegation would submit a petition to the expenditure observer on reports about distribution of gifts to voters and he had already spoken to the observer. “I will not give money for votes. Officials should do their work [to ensure that money is not distributed to voters],” he said.

Elect Annamalai, accelerate Coimbatore’s growth, says Nara Lokesh

Alleging that there was no freedom for the media in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Annamalai said the government was draconian. Surveillance was high and phones were being tapped. The Telangana government had tapped 2.54 lakh phones before the Assembly election. Phones were tapped in Tamil Nadu too. “We will come back with all records,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee for the State was to put behind bars the “corrupt family of Gopalapuram” after the 2024 election, protect the eight crore people of the State from the DMK and protect the State from “crony capitalism”, he said.

“I will put my heart and soul into implementing the Anamalai-Nallar scheme, which will revive agriculture in Coimbatore,” he added.

