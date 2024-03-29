GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM Ramesh rally from Simhachalam to Anakapalli

Ramesh is contesting against Budi Mutyala Naidu from YSRCP

March 29, 2024 09:40 am | Updated 09:40 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) C.M Ramesh addressing a press conference at BJP office, in Visakhapatnam on Friday. Photo : V RAJU / THE HINDU

Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) C.M Ramesh addressing a press conference at BJP office, in Visakhapatnam on Friday. Photo : V RAJU / THE HINDU | Photo Credit: V RAJU

TDP-BJP-JSP alliance candidate for Anakapalli Lok Sabha segment C.M. Ramesh will take up an election rally from Simhachalam to Anakapalli on Friday, according to a press release. He is scheduled to hold a party meeting in Anakapalli after reaching his party office in Anakapalli town.

Mr. Ramesh is contesting against Budi Mutyala Naidu from YSRCP. His family, including his brother C.M. Rajesh and son C.M. Ruthwik, have already arrived to prepare the ground for the elections. Leaders and activists of the three alliance parties are expected to take part in the rally on Friday, according to an official spokesperson of the BJP.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.