Chief Minister M.K. Stalin campaigns at residents’ doorsteps in north Chennai and central Chennai

April 16, 2024 11:41 pm | Updated April 17, 2024 06:55 am IST - CHENNAI

DMK leader and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday campaigned in various residential neighbourhoods of Kolathur and Villivakkam, covering north Chennai and Central Chennai parliamentary constituencies on Tuesday.

Mr. Stalin visited houses to canvass for votes in areas such as Kolathur, GKM Colony, Jawahar Nagar and Periyar Nagar in Chennai Corporation Wards 64, 68 and 69 in the presence of CMDA, HR and CE Minister P. K. Sekar Babu and Mayor R.Priya.

Mr. Stalin distributed pamphlets to residents, outlining the achievements, welfare schemes and civic infrastructure projects implemented in the city. The Chief Minister played football with youth in a playground in GKM Colony during the campaign. Residents in several parts of north Chennai parliamentary constituency had demanded modern playgrounds.

Chennai corporation has started modernisation of the playgrounds in many areas. The DMK has assured residents that the funding from the Government of India will be utilised for increasing the number of modern playgrounds, parks, schools, hospitals, bridges and other civic infrastructure projects in all zones of the Chennai corporation.

On Tuesday morning, a large number of residents gathered on Siva Elango Street and Jambulingam Main Road during the road show, which was in support of north Chennai parliamentary constituency DMK candidate Kalanidhi Veerasamy.

In residential areas of Villivakkam in central Chennai parliamentary constituency, Mr. Stalin visited houses to canvass for votes in support of central Chennai parliamentary constituency DMK candidate Dayanidhi Maran. Traffic had to be diverted in areas such as Villivakkam, Kolathur and Ayanavaram as large number of residents gathered to witness the road show.