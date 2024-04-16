Centre undermines elected govt. in T.N.: Mallikarjun Kharge

April 16, 2024 06:59 am | Updated 07:00 am IST - CUDDALORE

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP government at the Centre, All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday accused it of constantly undermining the elected government in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at a public meeting organised at Neyveli to campaign for Congress candidate in Cuddalore M.K. Vishnu Prasad, he said the Centre was harassing the State by not extending assistance for flood relief.

The State’s budgetary allocation was cut, and there had been continuous interference by the Governor, be it in the appointment of Vice-Chancellors to universities or in the implementation of popular schemes.

“The Governor has been harassing the State government as if he were the king and the Chief Minister and his Cabinet Ministers were nothing. In my 53 years of public life, I have never seen such a Governor. This attitude will change only if the INDIA bloc is voted to power,” he said.

Mr. Kharge said the people of Tamil Nadu had been protesting against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), but their pleas had fallen on deaf ears.

“We will definitely change this [situation] and encourage the State’s request if the INDIA bloc is elected. The Congress will also take steps to revive the textile sector in Tiruppur and fill all vacancies in posts reserved for the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes, and the Other Backward Classes,” he said. He called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “liar” for his “failure” to fulfil the promises made to people in the last 10 years.