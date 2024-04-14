Cash for vote I Tamil Nadu police summon BJP candidate Nainar Nagendran 

April 14, 2024 02:22 pm | Updated 02:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu police have issued summons to Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency candidate Nainar Nagendran of the Bharatiya Janata Party in connection with an alleged cash-for-vote scam.

A week after ₹3.98 crore was seized from three passengers — S. Satish and S. Naveen of Agaram in Chennai and S. Perumal of Srivaikundam in Thoothukudi district — travelling in the Chennai-Tirunelveli Nellai Superfast Express, the Tambaram police have issued summons to examine Mr. Nagendran, police sources said on Sunday (April 14, 2024).

Satish told investigators he was an employee of a hotel owned by Mr. Nagendran in Chennai and claimed the money was meant for distribution to voters in Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency. Police said he had an identity card to establish that he was a member of the BJP and was also in possession of a copy of Mr. Nagendran’s proof of identity.

After conducting searches at suspected locations in Chennai and Tirunelveli, investigators have also issued summons to Govardhan, the BJP’s industrial wing functionary, sources said.

A detailed report on the seizure, after the Model Code of Conduct came into force, was sent by the Chengalpattu District Collector/District Election Officer to the Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu.

The cash seizure was made by a Flying Squad Team of the Election Commission of India based on specific information that some persons were transporting a huge amount of cash in the two-tier AC coach of Nellai Express. The team intercepted the suspects in Tambaram railway station and deboarded them.

The sources said the seized cash was deposited in the treasury and Income Tax department alerted about the incident for further investigation into the source of the money.