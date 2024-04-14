GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Candidates in Tiruchi come up with innovative ideas to make an impression on voters

From selling vegetables to making vadas, candidates from all parties and also independents are trying every gimmick to gain the attention of the voters

April 14, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
AIADMK candidate P. Karuppaiah riding a bullock cart along with former Minister C. Vijayabaskar in Tiruchi.

AIADMK candidate P. Karuppaiah riding a bullock cart along with former Minister C. Vijayabaskar in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

With the Lok Sabha elections around the corner, candidates have been grabbing eyeballs with their innovative campaign ideas while reaching out to voters in Tiruchi and Pudukottai districts for the past few days.

From selling vegetables to riding bullock carts, candidates are trying every gimmick possible to reach out to voters.

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) candidate D. Rajesh took out a procession with decorated jallikattu bulls on the streets of Aravinth Nagar near Kuzhumani Main Road on Saturday. Riding in a horse-drawn carriage, tilling with farmers and making vadas at an eatery in Srirangam are some of the innovative campaign strategies employed by him.

A few days ago, AIADMK candidate P. Karuppaiah sold vegetables at Gandhi Market. As part of his campaign, Mr. Karuppaiah was riding a bullock cart along with C. Vijayabaskar on the streets of Karumandapam, Crawford, and K.K. Nagar. He was seen riding pillion on a two-wheeler pasted with stickers of party leaders in Sangiliyandapuram, Khajapettai, and Senthaneerpuram.

During his campaign in the Gandharvakottai constituency in Pudukottai district, Mr. Karuppaiah performed Kolattam, a traditional dance form, along with the artists and women.

P. Senthilnathan of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, which is part of the BJP-led NDA, held a roadshow.

S. Damodaran, a Padmashri award-winner contesting as an independent in the Tiruchi Lok Sabha constituency, sold vegetables at Gandhi Market and made garlands while interacting with the vendors.

Meanwhile, MDMK leader and candidate Durai Vaiko intensified his campaign in the constituency by distributing pamphlets and highlighting the pictures of his election symbol.

