Candidates file nominations for Lok Sabha polls in Mavelikara, Alappuzha

UDF and NDA candidates in Mavelikara, and LDF and UDF candidates in Alappuzha will file their nominations on Thursday

April 03, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

C.A. Arunkumar of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Shobha Surendran of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) filed their nomination papers for the Lok Sabha polls from Mavelikara and Alappuzha constituencies respectively on Wednesday.

Mr. Arunkumar of the Communist Party of India, accompanied by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, and Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, filed his papers before Chengannur Revenue Divisional Officer G. Nirmal Kumar.

Ms. Surendran of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) submitted her nomination before Alappuzha District Collector Alex Varghese. She was accompanied by BJP State secretary Pandalam Prathapan, BJP district president M.V. Gopakumar, BJP national council member Velliyakulam Parameswaran, and others.

Campaigning

Meanwhile, campaigning is gaining momentum in both the constituencies. In Alappuzha, a triangular contest is in the offing between Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and incumbent A.M. Ariff, MP, of the LDF; All India Congress Committee general secretary K.C. Venugopal, MP, of the UDF; and Ms. Surendran.

In the Mavelikara constituency, senior Congress leader and incumbent Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, of the UDF is up against Mr. Arunkumar. NDA candidate is Baiju Kalasala of the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena.

The UDF and NDA candidates in the Mavelikara parliament seat and the LDF and UDF candidates in the Alappuzha constituency will file their nominations on Thursday.

Scrutiny

Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on April 5 and the last day for withdrawal of nominations is April 8.

