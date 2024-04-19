GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Campaigning reaches fever pitch in Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency

April 19, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The campaigning in Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency has reached a fever pitch ahead of the polling on April 26.

The key fronts are deploying the best of their strategies to woo voters. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) are ensuring the participation of their prominent leaders in the campaign.

On Friday, Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] general secretary Sitaram Yechury addressed a meeting at Pattimattom in Kunnathunadu Assembly constituency. He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of having destroyed the secular and federal fabric of the nation. The BJP is using investigative agencies to target the Opposition leaders. The Narendra Modi regime has surrendered the assets and wealth of the country before the private sector, he alleged. Mr. Yechury also criticised the UDF for asking why the enforcement agencies were not arresting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The UDF has intensified its campaigning as Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is set to address a public meeting for its candidate Benny Behanan on Saturday. She will reach Kochi by 11.30 a.m. and travel by helicopter to Eriyad, Thrissur and proceed towards the meeting venue at Cheramanparambu ground. Mr. Behanan interacted with voters at various areas under the Pattimattom block on Friday. V.P. Sajeendran, vice-president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, inaugurated the day’s programme at Mooneli. The campaign concluded at Pallikavala.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate K.A. Unnikrishnan toured various areas under the Angamaly Assembly constituency on Friday. The campaign began at Kalady junction in the morning and concluded at Kothakulangara. Charlie Paul, candidate of Twenty20, visited various places in Kodungalloor on Friday as part of the third phase of his campaign. The programme was flagged off from the bus station at Annamanada and concluded at Vellanngalloor.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.