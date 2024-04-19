Campaigning reaches fever pitch in Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency

April 19, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The campaigning in Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency has reached a fever pitch ahead of the polling on April 26.

The key fronts are deploying the best of their strategies to woo voters. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) are ensuring the participation of their prominent leaders in the campaign.

On Friday, Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] general secretary Sitaram Yechury addressed a meeting at Pattimattom in Kunnathunadu Assembly constituency. He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of having destroyed the secular and federal fabric of the nation. The BJP is using investigative agencies to target the Opposition leaders. The Narendra Modi regime has surrendered the assets and wealth of the country before the private sector, he alleged. Mr. Yechury also criticised the UDF for asking why the enforcement agencies were not arresting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The UDF has intensified its campaigning as Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is set to address a public meeting for its candidate Benny Behanan on Saturday. She will reach Kochi by 11.30 a.m. and travel by helicopter to Eriyad, Thrissur and proceed towards the meeting venue at Cheramanparambu ground. Mr. Behanan interacted with voters at various areas under the Pattimattom block on Friday. V.P. Sajeendran, vice-president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, inaugurated the day’s programme at Mooneli. The campaign concluded at Pallikavala.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate K.A. Unnikrishnan toured various areas under the Angamaly Assembly constituency on Friday. The campaign began at Kalady junction in the morning and concluded at Kothakulangara. Charlie Paul, candidate of Twenty20, visited various places in Kodungalloor on Friday as part of the third phase of his campaign. The programme was flagged off from the bus station at Annamanada and concluded at Vellanngalloor.