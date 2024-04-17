GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Campaign ends in Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency

April 17, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated April 19, 2024 07:18 am IST - KANNIYAKUMARI 

The Hindu Bureau

As per the Election Commission of India’s announcement to stop the election campaigning conducted by the political parties by the evening of Wednesday, candidates in the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency put an end to their 20-day-long campaign.  

Leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other State leaders visited the district and the people were overwhelmed with their presence over the last few weeks.  

Concluding the campaigning season for this election, sitting MP and Congress candidate Vijay Vasanth, ended his canvassing at Derik junction in Nagercoil.  Similarly, BJP MP candidate Pon. Radhakrishnan finished his campaign at Manimedai junction in Nagercoil. AIADMK and Naam Tamilar Katchi candidates Pasilian Nazerath and Maria Jennifer ended their vote-seeking process at Veppamoodu junction and Vettrunimadam respectively.  

Alongside the Lok Sabha election, by-election for Villavancode Assembly constituency, which is to be conducted on the same day, also witnessed an end to the campaigning of political parties.  

While both Congress and BJP candidates Tharahai Cuthbert and V.S. Nandhini ended their campiagns at Arumanai junction, AIADMK candidate U. Rani concluded her campaign at Marthandam.  

NTK candidate R. Jemini finshed her vote canvassing near Kaliyakkavilai. 

