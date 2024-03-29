GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BRS suffers big jolt as Kadiyam Kavya opts out of Lok Sabha poll fray

In a letter sent to BRS chief KCR, she cited corruption, land grabbing and other issues which ‘brought disgrace to the party’

March 29, 2024 08:04 am | Updated 08:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s Warangal parliament constituency candidate Dr. Kadiyam Kavya opts out of the Lok Sabha poll fray.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s Warangal parliament constituency candidate Dr. Kadiyam Kavya opts out of the Lok Sabha poll fray. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) suffered a jolt in Warangal district as its candidate for the Warangal Lok Sabha constituency Dr. Kadiyam Kavya announced her decision to opt out of the poll fray.

The beleaguered party, which has been witnessing a series of defections, was further embarrassed when Dr. Kavya, daughter of Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari, sent a letter to the BRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday night.

In the letter that is viral on the social media, Dr. Kavya said recent media reports on corruption, land grabbing charges, phone tapping and liquor scam had brought disgrace to the party. Added to this, the lack of coordination and cooperation among the leaders was also visible.

“Under this circumstances, I have decided to pull out of the poll fray. I urge party chief KCR and the cadres to pardon me. She thanked the leadership nominating her to fight from Warangal SC reserved seat on May 13 election,” she said in her letter.

The latest development comes in wake of party’s top leader K. Keshava Rao making up his mind to leave BRS and join the Congress party along with his daughter and GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi on March 31.

The BRS leadership is yet to react to the unexpected development.

