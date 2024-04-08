GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BRS leader Praveen Kumar accuses Congress regime of pursuing ‘vendetta politics’

He criticised Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for his reported remarks ”targeting” BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao during the Congress party’s public meeting

April 08, 2024 04:52 am | Updated 04:52 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
R. S. Praveen Kumar with BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao.

R. S. Praveen Kumar with BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao. | Photo Credit: ANI

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former IPS officer R.S. Praveen Kumar has hit out at the Congress dispensation in Telangana accusing it of pursuing “vendetta politics”.

Addressing an election meeting titled ‘Yuddha Bheri’ held in Karimnagar on Sunday, he criticised Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for his reported remarks ”targeting” BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao during the Congress party’s public meeting, Jana Jatara Sabha, in Tukkuguda on Saturday.

“The Congress party came to power promising six guarantees in the name of Praja Palana. But the persons at the helm in the ruling dispensation unleashed Pratikara Palana (politics of revenge) by resorting to vendetta politics without addressing the issues facing the people of Telangana,” he said.

Instead of focusing on fulfilling promises made to the people, the Congress dispensation is indulging in empty rhetoric, he charged, calling upon people to defeat the candidates of both the Congress party and the BJP in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. “Vote for Mr. Vinod Kumar to carve out a bright future for local youth and ensure all-round development of Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency,” he said.

Mr. Vinod Kumar said people have now realised the importance of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao’s leadership for the State and the people would repose their faith in him in Parliament elections. A host of BRS leaders, including Mr. Vinod Kumar, spoke.

