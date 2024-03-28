GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bollywood actor Govinda joins CM Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena

March 28, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Bollywood actor Govinda joins Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on March 28. The party is likely to field him from Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha constituency.

Bollywood actor Govinda joins Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on March 28. The party is likely to field him from Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha constituency. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bollywood actor and former Congress Lok Sabha MP Govinda on March 28 joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai.

Mr. Govinda had emerged as a "giant killer" in 2004 when, as the Congress candidate, he defeated BJP stalwart Ram Naik in the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat.

Also Read | Lok Sabha elections LIVE updates 

Mr. Shinde welcomed the 60-year-old actor into his party, saying he was a popular figure in all sections of society.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Govinda, who started his acting career in the 1980s, said after his first stint in politics from 2004 to 2009, he never felt he would again come back to the same field.

"I am back (in politics) after a 14-year-long 'vanvas' (exile)," he remarked.

Mr. Govinda said he would work in the art and culture field if given a chance.

