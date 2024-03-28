GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP’s Srinivasan begins election campaign

March 28, 2024 07:03 am | Updated 07:04 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
R. Srinivasan, BJP candidate for Madurai Lok Sabha constituency, canvassing for votes near Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai on Wednesday.

R. Srinivasan, BJP candidate for Madurai Lok Sabha constituency, canvassing for votes near Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

BJP candidate R. Srinivasan began his campaign for the Lok Sabha elections near Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple on Wednesday.

As part of a door-to-door campaign, he, along with functionaries of BJP and its NDA alliance partners canvassed for votes on the four Masi streets.

Mr. Srinivasan said that the people of Madurai were tired of the two Dravidian parties and were looking for an alternative. The city saw no development under the Dravidian parties. The BJP will work for the development of the city, he said adding that the Modi wave was sweeping the country.

Related Topics

Bharatiya Janata Party / General Elections 2024 / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.