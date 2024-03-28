BJP’s Srinivasan begins election campaign

March 28, 2024 07:03 am | Updated 07:04 am IST - MADURAI

BJP candidate R. Srinivasan began his campaign for the Lok Sabha elections near Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple on Wednesday.

As part of a door-to-door campaign, he, along with functionaries of BJP and its NDA alliance partners canvassed for votes on the four Masi streets.

Mr. Srinivasan said that the people of Madurai were tired of the two Dravidian parties and were looking for an alternative. The city saw no development under the Dravidian parties. The BJP will work for the development of the city, he said adding that the Modi wave was sweeping the country.