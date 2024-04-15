GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP’s return to power detrimental to India and its Constitution, says P.C. Chacko

April 15, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated April 16, 2024 09:16 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will alter the very foundation of the Constitution if it returns to power, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader P.C. Chacko has said.

Speaking at a meet-the-press programme organised by the Ernakulam Press Club on Monday, Mr. Chacko said the return of the BJP to power would also raise serious challenges to the secular character of the country. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is toying with the agenda of converting India into a Hindu Rashtra by 2025. A large number of people have been killed in the country in attacks by cow vigilantes. The BJP government at the Centre had been following the dictate of the RSS. The return of the BJP to power would mark an end to the idea of India and its Constitution, he said.

The Congress was responsible for failing to bring together the forces that were opposed to the BJP in 2019. The current political situation was favourable for the Opposition alliance, he said. The candidature of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was against the Left Democratic Front (LDF), which was deplorable. The BJP would end up as a poor third in the State, he added.

Kerala / General Elections 2024 / Nationalist Congress Party

