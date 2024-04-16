GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BJP urges EC to stop Congress’s guarantee outreach campaign, alleges party indulging in bribery

The BJP claims this was a manipulation of voters’ trust and misrepresentation of guarantee cards as legitimate instruments for accessing promised ‘freebies, largesse and utopian promises’

April 16, 2024 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
A BJP delegation comprising Arun Singh, Sanjay Mayukh, G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, and Om Pathak leave after meeting with Election Commission officials in New Delhi on April 16, 2024.

A BJP delegation comprising Arun Singh, Sanjay Mayukh, G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, and Om Pathak leave after meeting with Election Commission officials in New Delhi on April 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday accused the Congress of indulging in corrupt practices amounting to bribery over the latter’s ‘Ghar Ghar Guarantee’ outreach programme, and has asked the Election Commission (EC) to put a stop to it.

In its memorandum to the EC, the BJP said the initiative was unveiled on April 3 by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and that its workers are distributing “guarantee cards” to households, presenting them application papers for accessing the party’s promised benefits.

“To further confound the wrong, the cards bear the promissory signatures of prominent leaders of the Indian National Congress, namely Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, as an official endorsement,” the letter said.

The BJP claimed that this was tantamount to manipulation of voters’ trust and misrepresentation of guarantee cards as legitimate instruments for accessing promised “freebies, largesse and utopian promises”.

Congress launches door-to-door campaign with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge distributing pamphlets in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

A form of discrimination

“Allowing such practices openly contradicts the principles of free and fair elections, and sets a precedent where only registered political supporters may be entitled to government schemes, and not the remaining ones,” it said.

Citing the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the BJP said such a campaign by the Opposition party falls under corrupt practices and bribery. It also sought registration of criminal cases against Congress members distributing the cards.

The BJP said that this campaign was similar to another “surrogate campaign” by the Congress during the Rajasthan Assembly polls last year to bribe and mislead the voters. The EC had at that time taken a “serious view” of the matter, the BJP said.

In another complaint, the BJP urged the poll watchdog to transfer and immediately relieve several “politically-aligned” officers, including the chief secretary and the DGP, in Andhra Pradesh where the Assembly election is being held alongside the Lok Sabha polls. The party made several other demands for free and fair polls in the southern State.

Related Topics

Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / election / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.