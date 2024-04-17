GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP seeks Rahul Gandhi’s answer to State’s ‘bankruptcy’

April 17, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Prathap Simha Nayak, MLC, at a press conference in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Prathap Simha Nayak, MLC, at a press conference in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should answer why the State government has been pushed to bankruptcy in order to implement the five guarantees, said the BJP MLC Pratap Simha Nayak in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Nayak said in the process of implementing the guarantees the State government is practically left with no money for development works. The government has so far not paid dairy farmers incentive for milk that amounts to ₹600 crore. The MLA’s local area development fund of ₹2 crore has also not been released. Though the State government has borrowed loan of more than ₹1 lakh crore, it has not released drought relief to farmers.

Mr. Gandhi should answer people as to why the Karnataka government released the Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu at the instance of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance partner the DMK and thus creating water scarcity in Bengaluru. This diversion has practically left farmers of Karnataka with no water for irrigation.

As many as 692 farmers have committed suicide in the last few days. The law and order situation in Karnataka was poor and the safety and security of women was at stake. Because of the soft attitude of the State government, Maoist and terrorist activities are on the rise. The State government has so far not investigated into the allegation of 60% commission made by the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association president D. Kempanna. The Congress MLAs have accused those in power of indulging in corruption and ‘transfer business’ and the party is yet to take any action against the accused, he further added.

Though M. Mallikarjun Kharge is the president of the Congress, most of the decisions of the party are vetted by Mr. Gandhi. “As he is here in the State, we want him to answer all these questions. Mr. Gandhi should take the government to task and address the issues,” he said.

Mr. Gandhi should also answer as to why he and the other Congress leaders stayed away from consecration ceremony of the Ram statue in Ayodhya, Mr. Nayak said.

