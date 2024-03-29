GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP seeks action against Yathindra Siddaramaiah 

March 29, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (EC) against the former MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, for his statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP has alleged that Mr. Yathindra’s statements that Mr. Modi was responsible for the “mass murder of minorities in Gujarat” and that Mr. Shah “had a criminal background” was a violation of norms laid down by the EC in 2013 which prohibited “attacks on personal life of any person or statements that may be malicious, or offending decency and morality”.

The former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has condemned Mr. Yathindra’s statements and said it was an indication of the frustration in the Congress over the BJP-JD(S) combine’s performance on the ground. “Being a former MLA and son of a Chief Minister it is unfortunate he has resorted to usage of such derogatory language,” he said.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party / Election Commission of India / Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.