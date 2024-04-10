BJP replaces Kirron Kher with Sanjay Tandon in Chandigarh

April 10, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Bharatiya Janata Party on April 10 announced the candidature of Sanjay Tandon from the Chandigarh Lok Sabha constituency, in place of sitting MP Kirron Kher.

Mr. Tandon, who was earlier the BJP’s Chandigarh president, is at present the party’s co-incharge for Himachal Pradesh. He is the son of late Balramji Das Tandon, the former Governor of Chhattisgarh.

The election to the lone Lok Sabha seat of Chandigarh will be held on June 1, along with Punjab.

Actor-turned-politician Kirron Kher became an MP from Chandigarh in 2014. She won the seat again won in 2019.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Tandon said: “I will keep trying to take the development of Chandigarh to new heights and take forward every work from where Mrs. Kirron Kher has left it. I have been connected with the city people for the past four decades in one way or the other, and I assure them I will not leave any stone unturned to serve them like a family member.”

In Chandigarh, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress are contesting together as Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) partners, and under their seat-sharing arrangement, the Congress will field its candidate from the seat.