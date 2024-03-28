GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP nominates Haryana CM Nayab Saini for Karnal Assembly by-poll

The by-election was necessitated as the seat fell vacant after outgoing Chief Minister Manohar Lal resigned from the constituency earlier this month

March 28, 2024 06:37 am | Updated 06:37 am IST - GURUGRAM

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Nayab Saini

Chief Minister Nayab Saini | Photo Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party on March 27 nominated Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini as the party’s candidate for the by-election to the Karnal Assembly segment, which had fallen vacant after outgoing Chief Minister Manohar Lal resigned from the constituency earlier this month.

Though the election to the Haryana Assembly is due later this year, the by-election was necessitated since as per the Constitution one cannot remain Minister for more than six months without being a member of the House.

Mr. Saini is currently the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha member of the BJP.

The polling for the Karnal Assembly constituency will be held along with the Lok Sabha elections in the State on May 25.

