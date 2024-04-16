GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP fields Maratha royal Udayanraje Bhosale for Satara in Maharashtra

Mr. Bhosale is the 13th descendant of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji

April 16, 2024 12:30 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Udayanraje Bhosale, the descendant of the 17th century Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on April 16 announced the candidature of Maratha royal Udayanraje Bhosale for the key Satara Lok Sabha seat in western Maharashtra. Mr. Bhosale, the 13th descendant of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji, had been eagerly gunning for a ticket from the Satara constituency. He had previously won the Satara parliamentary seat thrice on an NCP ticket.

The BJP also named seven more candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.

With the new list, the party has named its candidates for around 430 seats for the polls to 543 seats starting from April 19.

