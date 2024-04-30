BJP and Congress together in corruption, says KCR

April 30, 2024 10:01 pm | Updated May 01, 2024 07:00 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

Alleging that the BJP and Congress are twins in corruption, BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao wondered why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not sending the Central agencies to probe the collection of ‘commissions’ in the name of “RR tax” by the ruling Congress in Telangana.

Addressing a gathering during a roadshow held in Kothagudem town of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, as part of the BRS election campaign on Tuesday night, Mr. Rao came down heavily on both the BJP and Congress accusing them of being allies in corruption.

Referring to Mr. Modi’s reported “RR tax” jibe during a public meeting in Zaheerabad, Mr. Rao asked, “Why did not Modi send the Central agencies ED and I-T to probe the collection of commissions by people in the helm of affairs in Telangana?” The inaction implies that both the BJP and Congress are hand in glove, he charged.

Listing out the welfare programmes implemented by the previous BRS government for the uplift of tribal people, he said the highest number of pattas for podu land were given in the tribal majority Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

He said the State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) marched on the path of progress accruing benefits to the workforce during the previous BRS rule.