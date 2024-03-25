BJD not implementing the Centre’s welfare schemes in Odisha: Pradhan

March 25, 2024 11:27 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday accused the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) of not implementing the Centre’s welfare schemes in the State.

He also asserted that the BJP would win 15-18 Lok Sabha seats out of 21 in Odisha.

“The State government has not been implementing the Centre's welfare schemes. We have urged the BJD several times to implement the programmes in Odisha, and have even sent delegations over this,” Mr. Pradhan told PTI video here.

“The people of Odisha are keen on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in the State,” the Education Minister said.

Mr. Pradhan also hit out at the BJD over “worsening” health infrastructure and non-availability of clean drinking water.

He said Odisha would celebrate the 100th year of Statehood in 2036, and the major election issues would be how the dreams of the youth were fulfilled, the role of women and farmers, and the empowerment of the poor as the State reached its centenary year.

“All the welfare schemes provided by the Centre will directly reach the people if a ‘double engine’ government is formed in Odisha. The wave of change is clearly visible in the State, where a double engine government is inevitable,” Mr. Pradhan said.

Odisha will have simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections from May 13.

Mr. Pradhan has been nominated by the BJP for the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat.