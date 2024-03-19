GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Banks in Bengaluru told to flag suspicious transactions ahead of Lok Sabha elections

March 19, 2024 01:22 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The city administration held a meeting with representatives of all banks in the city on Monday and asked them to flag all suspicious transactions in the light of the Lok Sabha elections. 

Banks have been directed to report transactions where money is being transferred from one account to multiple accounts through RTGS or UPI payments, flag all withdrawals over ₹1 lakh or any large deposits.

Banks have also been directed to flag any deposit or withdrawal of over ₹10 lakh to the Income Tax Department. Bank officials have also been instructed to transport cash either for ATM or between branches with adequate authorisation and documentation, given there are random checks being carried out looking for unaccounted cash as the model code of conduct has kicked in. 

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / bengaluru / Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.