Assam MLA Bharat Chandra Narah quits Congress after wife fails to get Lok Sabha ticket

The resignation comes two days after Congress announced Uday Shankar Hazarika as its candidate for the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha seat.

March 25, 2024 10:56 am | Updated 10:56 am IST - Guwahati

PTI
Bharat Chandra Narah. File

Bharat Chandra Narah. File | Photo Credit: Photo Credit: X/@NarahBharat

Bharat Chandra Narah, the MLA of Nowboicha in Assam's Lakhimpur district, resigned from the Congress on March 25.

The resignation comes two days after Congress announced Uday Shankar Hazarika as its candidate for the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha seat. Mr. Narah was hopeful that his party would nominate his wife Ranee Narah, a former Union Minister, for the seat.

He sent a one-line resignation letter, which he shared with the PTI, to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. "I do hereby resign from the Indian National Congress with immediate effect," the MLA said in the letter. On March 24, Mr. Narah resigned from the post of the chairman of Assam Congress' media cell.

