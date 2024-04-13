GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Apna Dal (K)-led PDM bloc declares seven candidates for Lok Sabha polls in UP

PDM, signifying picchda (backwards), Dalits and Muslims, is similar to the Samajwadi Party’s PDA (picchda, Dalit and alpasankhyak) pitch

April 13, 2024 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - Lucknow

Mayank Kumar

Apna Dal (Kamerawadi)-led PDM Nyay Morcha on Saturday declared candidates for seven Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. The list of candidates includes Hafiz Mohammad Mobeen from Rae Bareli, Prem Dutt Baghel from Firozabad, Subhash Patel from Bareilly, Jaiveer Singh Dhangar from Hathras, Prem Chand Bind from Bhadohi, Ramkishan Pal from Fatehpur and Jawahar Bind from Chandauli.

The PDM, signifying picchda (backwards), Dalits and Muslims, is similar to the main opposition party, the Samajwadi Party’s (SP) PDA (picchda, Dalit and alpasankhyak) pitch. Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), a Kurmi OBC-centric party led by Krishna Patel, formed the PDM with AIMIM, Pragatisheel Manav Samaj Party and Rashtriya Uday Party.

The alliance leaders have vowed to put candidates in as many seats possible. They have alleged that both the ruling BJP and the opposition SP-led INDIA bloc in UP had failed to serve the interest of these oppressed sections.

Earlier last month, the Apna Dal (K) broke ties with the SP over differences in seat sharing after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav remarked that the alliance was for the 2022 Assembly election only. The Apna Dal (K) enjoys support among the Kurmis in Eastern and Central U.P. Kurmis have a sizeable presence in 10 parliamentary seats in the State.

