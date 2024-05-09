GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Amit Shah hits at Samajwadi Party over dynastic politics, accuses Opposition for ‘appeasement’

The Home Minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, and claimed that the BJP gave priority to the economic and social development of U.P.

Published - May 09, 2024 12:00 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the public meeting for the Lok Sabha Polls, in Lakhimpur Kheri on May 8, 2024.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the public meeting for the Lok Sabha Polls, in Lakhimpur Kheri on May 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday in Kannauj targeted the Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav for engaging in “appeasement politics” and his party supporters of chanting “Pakistan zindabad”. Mr. Shah said that when western U.P. grappled in riots and communal violence, the SP leadership was enjoying in Saifai.

“For vote bank, SP supporters raise slogans of Pakistan zindabad. When western U.P. grappled in riots the SP leaders were dancing and enjoying at the Saifai mahotsav,” Mr. Shah said while addressing a rally in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Subrat Pathak, who is facing off against SP president Akhilesh Yadav.

If INDIA bloc comes to power, it will put Babri lock at Ram temple: Amit Shah

Mr. Shah further accused the SP and the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance of dynastic politics. “The INDIA bloc members are not able to see anything beyond their family, so the people of Uttar Pradesh have decided to defeat them. The huge crowd at the Kannauj rally is telling me that the shop of family oriented parties is going to be closed forever,” he asserted.

The Home Minister added, “The SP does not need other parties to go up against; they are busy fighting among themselves. There are reports of kicking and punching in their meetings.”

Gathering at the public meeting addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of fourth phase of Lok Sabha Polls, in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Gathering at the public meeting addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of fourth phase of Lok Sabha Polls, in Lakhimpur Kheri. | Photo Credit: ANI

In a reach out to the sizeable Yadav community, Mr. Shah dubbed the SP as not sympathetic to Yadav interests. “The SP is not a well-wisher of the Yadavs. If there were more people in his [Akhilesh Yadav’s] family, his family would have been contesting all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh,” Mr. Shah said.

Mr. Shah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, claiming the BJP gave priority to economic and social development of U.P. “Our government under Modi ji’s leadership always given priority to the economic and social development of the people. The huge crowd present in the public meeting is proof that Modi ji will return. The people of Uttar Pradesh have completely rejected hooliganism, crime, and nepotism,” the Home Minister said.

Samajwadi Party / Uttar Pradesh / General Elections 2024 / state politics

