AAP steps up LS polls campaign in Punjab

April 19, 2024 05:50 am | Updated 05:50 am IST - CHANDIGARH

In the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday stepped up its efforts to ensure the party’s victory with all its candidates for the 13 Lok Sabha Parliamentary constituencies and party workers getting together at an event in Punjab’s Sahibzada Ajit Singh (SAS) Nagar to deliberate on the party’s strategy.

Addressing the ‘AAP’s Mission 13-0’ program at Zirakpur in SAS Nagar, Punjab Chief Minister and AAP Punjab president Bhagwant Mann said that the party organised this unique event to introduce their candidates to all the party workers.

Mr. Mann said that the upcoming election is not about winning or losing, it is a fight against the dictatorship, it is a fight to save democracy. “Our country is facing a massive crisis today, we have a dictator in power who only thinks about himself, he only talks about himself, he is putting Opposition leaders in jail,” he said, taking a jibe at the BJP. “Wherever the AAP goes, we finish the BJP there,” he quipped.

Mr. Mann said he will visit every constituency in the State to strengthen democracy. “I’m enough to take on all the Opposition leaders in Punjab, we don’t have money like them, but they can’t beat us when it comes to hard work and dedication. We don’t have muscle power and we don’t do politics of hatred. Instead we engage in the politics of work. The BJP cannot stop us or intimidate us in any way,” he added.

“Punjab has always led fights against oppression, dictatorship, and injustice. So make it a record this time, and make the AAP win by 13 to 0,” Mr. Mann said.

The election for the 13 Lok Sabha seats of Punjab will be held on June 1. The party has announced its candidates for all the seats that has as many as eight sitting legislators and among them are five cabinet Ministers, putting the ruling AAP’s reputation surrounding its two years of work in the State at stake.