GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

AAP steps up LS polls campaign in Punjab

The election for the 13 Lok Sabha seats of Punjab will be held on June 1

April 19, 2024 05:50 am | Updated 05:50 am IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann along with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Bharuch candidate, Chaitar Vasava during a roadshow for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, in Bharuch on April 17, 2024

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann along with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Bharuch candidate, Chaitar Vasava during a roadshow for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, in Bharuch on April 17, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

In the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday stepped up its efforts to ensure the party’s victory with all its candidates for the 13 Lok Sabha Parliamentary constituencies and party workers getting together at an event in Punjab’s Sahibzada Ajit Singh (SAS) Nagar to deliberate on the party’s strategy.

Addressing the ‘AAP’s Mission 13-0’ program at Zirakpur in SAS Nagar, Punjab Chief Minister and AAP Punjab president Bhagwant Mann said that the party organised this unique event to introduce their candidates to all the party workers.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha Elections 2024, phase 1 voting LIVE Updates

Mr. Mann said that the upcoming election is not about winning or losing, it is a fight against the dictatorship, it is a fight to save democracy. “Our country is facing a massive crisis today, we have a dictator in power who only thinks about himself, he only talks about himself, he is putting Opposition leaders in jail,” he said, taking a jibe at the BJP. “Wherever the AAP goes, we finish the BJP there,” he quipped.

Mr. Mann said he will visit every constituency in the State to strengthen democracy. “I’m enough to take on all the Opposition leaders in Punjab, we don’t have money like them, but they can’t beat us when it comes to hard work and dedication. We don’t have muscle power and we don’t do politics of hatred. Instead we engage in the politics of work. The BJP cannot stop us or intimidate us in any way,” he added.

“Punjab has always led fights against oppression, dictatorship, and injustice. So make it a record this time, and make the AAP win by 13 to 0,” Mr. Mann said.

The election for the 13 Lok Sabha seats of Punjab will be held on June 1. The party has announced its candidates for all the seats that has as many as eight sitting legislators and among them are five cabinet Ministers, putting the ruling AAP’s reputation surrounding its two years of work in the State at stake.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Punjab / Aam Aadmi Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.