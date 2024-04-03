GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AAP names two more candidates from Punjab

Party names former Congress MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal from Hoshiarpur and Malvinder Kang from Anandpur Sahib

April 03, 2024 06:46 am | Updated 06:46 am IST - Chandigarh

PTI
 Polling for Punjab’s 13 Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 1. File photo

 Polling for Punjab’s 13 Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 1. File photo

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday named two more candidates from Punjab for the Lok Sabha election, fielding former Congress MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal from Hoshiarpur and Malvinder Singh Kang from Anandpur Sahib.

This is AAP’s second list, announced in a post on X by Sandeep Pathak, the party’s national general secretary. Polling for Punjab’s 13 Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 1.

Mr. Chabbewal quit the Congress and joined the AAP on March 15 in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The 54-year-old also resigned as MLA from the Chabbewal constituency in Hoshiarpur district. He had been the Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly.

Mr. Chabbewal had said after joining the party that he was impressed with the AAP government’s “pro-people” policies, especially for the poor and the weaker sections.

The prominent Dalit leader, a doctor by profession, had contested the Lok Sabha elections from Hoshiarpur in 2019 on a Congress ticket, losing to the BJP’s Som Prakash.

The Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP are yet to name their candidates from the seat.

Prominent face

Mr. Kang, the chief spokesperson of the AAP’s Punjab unit, is one of the party’s most prominent faces in the State.

He joined the AAP in July 2021, having quit the BJP in October 2020 over the now-repealed farm laws. He was the State general secretary of the BJP and a prominent Sikh face in the party’s core committee.

The Anandpur Sahib seat is currently represented by Manish Tewari (Congress). No other major party has yet announced candidates from here.

AAP, which is a constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc, is contesting the LS poll on its own in Punjab.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Aam Aadmi Party / Punjab

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.