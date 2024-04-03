AAP names two more candidates from Punjab

April 03, 2024 06:46 am | Updated 06:46 am IST - Chandigarh

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday named two more candidates from Punjab for the Lok Sabha election, fielding former Congress MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal from Hoshiarpur and Malvinder Singh Kang from Anandpur Sahib.

This is AAP’s second list, announced in a post on X by Sandeep Pathak, the party’s national general secretary. Polling for Punjab’s 13 Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 1.

Mr. Chabbewal quit the Congress and joined the AAP on March 15 in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The 54-year-old also resigned as MLA from the Chabbewal constituency in Hoshiarpur district. He had been the Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly.

Mr. Chabbewal had said after joining the party that he was impressed with the AAP government’s “pro-people” policies, especially for the poor and the weaker sections.

The prominent Dalit leader, a doctor by profession, had contested the Lok Sabha elections from Hoshiarpur in 2019 on a Congress ticket, losing to the BJP’s Som Prakash.

The Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP are yet to name their candidates from the seat.

Prominent face

Mr. Kang, the chief spokesperson of the AAP’s Punjab unit, is one of the party’s most prominent faces in the State.

He joined the AAP in July 2021, having quit the BJP in October 2020 over the now-repealed farm laws. He was the State general secretary of the BJP and a prominent Sikh face in the party’s core committee.

The Anandpur Sahib seat is currently represented by Manish Tewari (Congress). No other major party has yet announced candidates from here.

AAP, which is a constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc, is contesting the LS poll on its own in Punjab.