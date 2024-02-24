GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress, AAP finalise seat-sharing plans; together in Delhi, separate in Punjab

Parties will jointly contest from Delhi, Gujarat, and Haryana; AAP to support Congress in Goa, Chandigarh

February 24, 2024 11:17 am | Updated 12:26 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Aam Aadmi Party and Congress party leaders seen during a press conference on seat shearing for coming Lok Sabha Election in New on February 24, 2024

Aam Aadmi Party and Congress party leaders seen during a press conference on seat shearing for coming Lok Sabha Election in New on February 24, 2024 | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Announcing the seat-sharing plan for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) agreed to jointly contest from Delhi, Haryana, Goa, and Gujarat on February 24.

Both parties are constituents of the INDIA bloc, formed by Opposition parties to take on the BJP in the upcoming general elections.

Also Read | Discussions continue over seat sharing for Lok Sabha elections: Congress

Congress’ Mukul Wasnik, in a joint press conference with AAP, said that in Delhi where AAP is in power, the grand old party will contest from three seats of Chandini Chowk, North West Delhi, and North East Delhi. Meanwhile, AAP will field its candidates from New Delhi, West Delhi, East Delhi, and South Delhi.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party will also contest two seats from Gujarat (Bharauch and Bhavnagar), and one seat from Haryana (Kurukshetra). While Gujarat has 26 seats in the Lower House, Haryana has 10.

Both seats of Goa will be contested by Congress, along with the singular seat from Chandigarh.

During the press conference, AAP’s Sandeep Pathak also announced that the parties have decided to contest Lok Sabha polls separately in Punjab.

Aam Aadmi Party / Indian National Congress / national politics / General Elections 2024

