AAP announces four more candidates in Punjab

With this announcement, the AAP has declared candidates on all 13 parliamentary seats in Punjab

April 16, 2024 02:45 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST - Chandigarh

PTI
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a roadshow in support of Aam Aadmi Party candidate Rishiraj Kaundinya in Sonitpur. File.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a roadshow in support of Aam Aadmi Party candidate Rishiraj Kaundinya in Sonitpur. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Aam Aadmi Party on April 16 announced four more candidates in Punjab for the Lok Sabha polls, fielding former MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu from the Jalandhar reserve constituency.

Besides Tinu, the Aam Aadmi Party named three party MLAs too: Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar from Ferozepur, Amansher Singh Kalsi from Gurdaspur and Ashok Parashar Pappi from Ludhiana parliamentary seat.

Also read | In Punjab, AAP striving hard to secure a win in LS polls

The announcement was made by party's national general secretary Sandeep Pathak in a post on X.

Brar represents the Muktsar assembly seat, Kalsi is a legislator from Batala seat while Pappi is an MLA from the Ludhiana Central assembly constituency.

Tinu left the Shiromani Akali Dal recently to join AAP.

With this announcement, the AAP has declared candidates on all 13 parliamentary seats in Punjab.

AAP is ‘secretly allied with BJP’, says Akali Dal

The AAP, which is a constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc, is contesting the parliamentary polls in Punjab on its own.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held in the last phase on June 1.

