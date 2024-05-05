GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

5-km run held in Hanamkonda to promote voter awareness  

May 05, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated May 06, 2024 07:28 am IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau
Officials participate in 5-km run programme in Hanamkonda on Sunday

Officials participate in 5-km run programme in Hanamkonda on Sunday

 

To improve voter participation ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections, Collectors of Warangal and Hanamkonda districts led a 5-kilometer run from JNS Stadium to the Hanamkonda Collectorate in Hanamkonda on Sunday. This initiative was part of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation Programme (SVEEP), jointly supervised by the respective District Election Officers.

Collectors P. Pravinya, Sikta Patnaik, Warangal CP Ambar Kishor Jha, Kakatiya University (KU) Vice-Chancellor Prof T. Ramesh, along with central observers participated in the run. On the occasion, the guests stressed that every eligible citizen’s vote plays a pivotal role in the democratic process. 

Young voters were urged to exercise their franchise diligently on polling day, scheduled for May 13. During the event, the Voter Buddy logo was unveiled. Medals and certificates were awarded to winners and participants.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / election / political candidates / political campaigns / politics / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.