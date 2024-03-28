GIFT a SubscriptionGift
40 nominations rejected in Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Kallakurichi

March 28, 2024 10:48 pm | Updated March 29, 2024 11:00 am IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Forty nominations for the Lok Sabha elections to the Parliamentary constituencies of Cuddalore, Villupuram (Reserved), and Kallakurichi have been rejected following scrutiny by returning officers on Thursday. A total of 58 nominations have been accepted.

In Cuddalore Parliamentary constituency, 11 nominations were rejected, and 19 have been accepted. A total of 13 of the 31 nominations received in Villupuram (Reserved) Parliamentary constituency were rejected. In Kallakurichi Parliamentary constituency, 16 of the total 37 nominations were rejected.

The last date to withdraw the nominations is March 30 and the final list of candidates contesting the election will be released on the same day.

