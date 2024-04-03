2024 General Elections in pictures | India beats the heat on campaign trail

April 03, 2024 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST

With the first phase of the 2024 General Elections underway, the country is abuzz with political activity. As politicians, along with party campaigners and supporters take to the streets, they are facing extreme temperatures. Temperatures in parts of States like Tamil Nadu are already crossing the 40° celsius mark.

Also read | As India’s summer begins, understanding the heat and health conundrum

In The Hindu’s weekly Health Matters newsletter, Ramya Kannan writes about the effect of the ensuing heat wave on our health, and points to the fact that even the Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued precautions to different States to take adequate precautions.

The ECI advisories followed the India Meteorological Department’s warning that Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, north Karnataka, Odisha, and western Madhya Pradesh, which on average see one to three heatwave days during April and May, are likely to experience two to eight heatwave days.

The Hindu’s photographers have captured how campaigner dealing with rising temperatures:

BJP candidate for Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency, M.T. Ramesh , having a piece of water melon during his campaign at Eranhipalam on March 28, 2024

Congress President Mallkarjun Kharge with Jairam Ramesh, seen during the launch of door-to-door distribution of Congress Guarantee Cards for the Lok Sabha Election in North East Delhi, in New Delhi on April 3, 2024.

G. Selvam (left) DMK candidate for Kanchipuram Lok Sabha constituency along with Ezhilarasan, MLA, at an election campaign at Pillayar Palayam, Kanchipuram on March 31, 2024

AINRC party workers during the election campaign in support of BJP Lok Sabha candidate A. Namassivayam at Uppalam in Puducherry on April 1, 2024

Women who came to participate in an election campaign for INDIA bloc parties take shelter under a roof as temperature remains at 41 degree Celsius in Erode in Tamil Nadu on April 3, 2024

To beat the heat, women cover their heads at an election rally in Yedakad village near Udhagamandalam on April 2, 2024.

A party worker quenches his thirst with butter milk, during election campaign for the YSRCP candidate Vasupalli Ganesh, in Visakhapatnam.

A party worker quenches his thirst during election campaign for the YSRCP candidate Vasupalli Ganesh, in Visakhapatnam on April 1, 2024.

With temperature continuing to be at 41 degree celsius, a Congress party cadre uses the party flag to cover himself during an election campaign in Erode in Tamil Nadu on April 3, 2024

People hold Political flags and bags to protect themselves from heat during the Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam(AMMK) election campaign at Tiruchi on April 1, 2024

AINRC founder-president and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, campaigning in support of BJP Lok Sabha candidate A. Namassivayam at Uppalam in Puducherry on April 1, 2024

People hold Political flags and bags to protect themselves from heat during the Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam(AMMK) election campaign at Tiruchi on April 1, 2024