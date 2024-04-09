GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana | 106 employees suspended for attending meeting convened by BRS Medak LS candidate

Employees of SERP and MNREGS attended meeting convened by former bureaucrat P. Venkatarami Reddy  

April 09, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of P Venkatram Reddy, Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) candidate for Medak Lok Sabha seat, taken on October 7, 2021.

File photo of P Venkatram Reddy, Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) candidate for Medak Lok Sabha seat, taken on October 7, 2021. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

The State government has suspended over 100 employees working in the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty and Employment Guarantee Scheme for violating the model code of conduct.

The employees participated in the meeting convened by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate for Medak Lok Sabha seat and former bureaucrat P. Venkatarami Reddy. Mr. Venkatarami Reddy was the District Collector of Siddipet district in the past and quit the administrative service to join the BRS.

The BRS nominee from Medak Lok Sabha convened a meeting involving participation of 106 employees engaged in duties of SERP and EGS at a function hall in Siddipet.

BJP candidate for Medak Lok Sabha seat M. Raghunandan Rao lodged a protest with the District Collector and the election authorities on the issue alleging that money was distributed to them. District Election Officer and Siddipet District Collector M. Manu Chaudhary, who received the complaint, verified the CCTV footage of the meeting wherein 40 DRDA employees and 66 employees engaged in the MGNREGS duties were identified.

The District Collector had accordingly issued orders suspending the 106 employees with immediate effect.

