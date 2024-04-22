GIFT a SubscriptionGift
10 villagers from Ekanapuram booked for staging protest on polling day

They were protesting against the State’s proposal to build a second airport in Parandur

April 22, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated April 23, 2024 07:07 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Villagers protesting at Ekanapuram on April 19, the day of the Lok Sabha election in Tamil Nadu.

| Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Sunguvarchatram police in Kancheepuram district have booked the villagers of Ekanapuram who boycotted the Lok Sabha election to protest against the State’s proposal to build a second airport in Parandur.

Out of the 1,400 registered voters in Ekanapuram, only 21, who are government staff, exercised their franchise. They alleged that the government turned a deaf ear to their concerns for more than 600 days. On polling day, villagers of Ekanapuram and Napattu continued their agitation.

Heated argument

Local Tahsildar Sundaramurthy came to the village and held talks with them to convince them to vote. The villagers had a heated argument with Mr. Sundaramurthy, but refused to vote.

Under such circumstances, the police filed a case against 10 villagers under five sections of the Indian Penal Code for preventing officers from discharging their official duty on a complaint from the Tahsildar. The villagers named in the complaint visited the police station on a summons for an inquiry on Monday, with other villagers accompanying them.

