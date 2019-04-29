Sporadic violence in fourth phase of Bengal polls

Sporadic incidents of violence were reported on Monday across West Bengal during polling in eight Lok Sabha constituencies spread across five districts of the State. There was no major in incident of violence and till 11 a.m., 34.7 % voters had exercised their franchise.

Violence was reported from Bandar in Nanoor area of Birbhum district as supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clashed with Trinamool Congress over allegations of electoral malpractices. Sanyasi Lohar (60) of Bandar village alleged he was allegedly beaten up TMC supporters after he had cast his vote. Mr. Lohar and his family are BJP supporters.

Chand Bibi, a Trinamool Congress supporter of the same area was crying in the middle of a road leading to the polling booth. She alleged that she was not allowed to vote by BJP supporters.

Vegetables just before being cooked, puffed rice, cylinders, a cooking stove lay scattered on ground bearing signs of violence at a makeshift Trinamool office at Bandar village.

At Dubrajpur in Birbhum, a central armed police force officer allegedly fired a few shots in air when he had an altercation with locals who had surrounded him.

Clashes were reported at Nalhati and there were allegations of intimidation of voters at Rampurhat in the district.

In Birbhum district, the Election Commission has kept Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal under surveillance. His movement will be videographed and he will not be allowed to use a cell phone. The Election Commission also issued a show cause notice to Dudh Kumar Mondal for entering a polling booth with his mobile camera.

At Asansol, BJP candidate and Union Minister Babul Supriyo was seen arguing inside a polling booth. Mr. Supriyo alleged that polling agents of his party were driven out of polling booths. The vehicle of the MP was also attacked. There were reports of locals protesting at a polling booth in Jemua in Asansol demanding that central forces be deployed there.

In Nadia district, there were reports of violence at certain polling booths at Palashipara. Bahrampur Congress candidate Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also alleged electoral malpractices in the heart of Bahrampur town.

Elections are being held in Asansol, Bardhaman Purba, Bardhaman-Durgapur, Bolpur, Birbhum, Ranaghat, Krishnanagar and Bahrampur Lok Sabha seats in the state. These seats are spread across five districts — Bardhaman, Asansol, Bardhaman Purba, Birbhum, Nadia and Murshidabad.

Unprecedented security arrangements have been made by the Election Commission with the deployment of 561 companies of security forces and 88 companies of quick response teams. More than 95% polling booths have central forces present.