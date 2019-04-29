Rahul reiterates promise of homes for slum dwellers

A day before Mumbai goes to polls, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said slum dwellers and tenants in Mumbai will get homes of their own if his party comes to power after the Lok Sabha polls.

In a tweet in Marathi, Mr. Gandhi said he supports the proposal of his party colleagues that slum dwellers and tenants be given houses with a minimum area of 500 sq.ft. “I assure Mumbaikars that if the Congress is voted to power, slum dwellers and tenants will get homes of their own,” Mr. Gandhi said in his tweet.

All six seats in Mumbai go to polls on Monday. Mr. Gandhi, in his rally in Mumbai in the first week of March, had promised a 500 sq.ft. home for every slum dweller under the slum redevelopment scheme, and for tenants and cess building residents, if his party were to come to power in the State and at the Centre.

At present, slum dwellers, up to the cut-off year of 2000, get a house of 269 to 300 sq.ft. under the scheme. Congress hopes to win votes of slum-dwellers as well as those who are going for redevelopment with this announcement.