O. Panneerselvam hails exit polls favouring NDA

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK co-ordinator O. Panneerselvam on Tuesday hailed the exit polls favouring a second term for the BJP-led NDA at the Centre, saying it indicated a “good verdict” to be given by the voters.

Responding to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s remarks that the exit polls were “imposing of opinions”, his deputy said such views were based on the respective individuals’ “frame or mind”, but did not elaborate.

Mr. Palaniswami had on Monday dismissed the exit polls suggesting a bad show by the AIADMK in the just-concluded Lok Sabha election in Tamil Nadu as “imposing of opinions” and exuded confidence that they would be proved wrong.

Mr. Panneerselvam, the AIADMK coordinator, also expressed confidence that the ruling coalition would secure a grand victory in Tamil Nadu, despite the exit polls projecting otherwise.

He was speaking to reporters here before leaving for Delhi to attend a dinner for NDA leaders to be hosted by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Tuesday evening, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to be present.

“The exit polls show that all people residing in India are going to give a good verdict that the BJP should come back to power,” Mr. Panneerselvam said.

Asked about the same exit polls painting a bleak picture for the BJP-led NDA in Tamil Nadu, he said, “The AIADMK alliance will secure a grand victory in all the 38 Lok Sabha seats and the 22 Assembly segments where bypolls were held.”

On the AIADMK joining a possible NDA cabinet after the poll results are declared on Thursday, Mr. Panneerselvam said the matter would be discussed by the party high-command after the electoral outcome was known and that it would take a “good decision“.

To a query on former minister and the MLA from Perundurai in Erode, Thoppu N.D. Venkatachalam, quitting a party post and whether it would be a setback, he said an explanation would be sought from the legislator.

Mr. Venkatachalam resigned as the AIADMK Amma Peravai deputy secretary on Monday, citing “personal reasons“.

Meanwhile, Mr. Palaniswami, Mr. Panneerselvam, Electricity Minister P.Thangamani and PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss left for Delhi to attend the NDA dinner.