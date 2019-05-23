Muted celebrations at Mamata Banerjee residence

Even though the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is leading in more than half of the 42 seats in West Bengal, there was not much celebrations at Harish Chatterjee Street the road leading to the residence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Except a volley of media persons, not many people were seen on the road leading to Ms Banerjee residence at 30 B Harish Chatterjee Street. An odd supporter of Trinamool Congress (TMC) Ajit Kundu was present since morning on the street posing for photographs and videos on the street that wore a deserted kook.

“Let's see what happens, in many seats there is a close contest,” Mr Kundu, dressed in TMC colours, said when asked about the results .

“Congratulations to the winners. But all losers are not losers. We have to do a complete review and then we will share our views with you all. Let the counting process be completed fully and the VVPATs matched,” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

Minutes after Ms Banerjee tweet the first wave of Trinamool Congress supported arrived at the crossing of Kalighat Road and Harish Chatterjee Street. About a dozen of youths on motorbikes arrived raised Trinamool Congress flags shouted slogans for few minutes and left in five minutes. This was a sharp contrast to what the street has witnessed in every elections since 2011.

Ms Banerjee remained at her residence, shying away from television cameras and media persons and the only leader that arrived to meet her was party spokesperson Derek O Brien.