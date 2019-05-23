Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha results 2019: highlights

Madhya Pradesh went to the polls in four phases for its 29 Lok Sabha seats: six on April 29, seven on May 6, eight on May 12 and another 8 on May 19.

The State, which has 5.17 crore voters saw a turnout of 71.1 %, a substantial increase over the 61.57% voter turnout during the 2014 Parliamentary elections.

MP saw assembly polls just last year, with the Congress coming to power in December after 15 years of BJP rule. The Congress won 114 of the state’s 230 seats, two short of the majority mark of 116. The Bahujan Samaj Party, with two MLAs, and Samajwadi Party, which has one, are supporting the Congress. There are four Independents. The BJP won 109 seats.

Political tensions rose last month after Lokendra Singh Rajput, a candidate of Mayawati’s BSP, quit and joined the Congress, saying he supports Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Here are the live updates:

Trends as of 10 a.m

The BJP seems to be turning the tide in Madhya Pradesh by gaining a lead in 28 out of 29 constituencies in the State. Exit polls had predicted a victory of 26-28 seats for the NDA. Just months after winning the Assembly elections in the hindi heartland, the Congress seems to be struggling, with a lead in just one constituency so far.

The BJP appeared to be in a place to better its 2014 tally in the state, when it won 27 seats and the Congress had won two constituencies. BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur was leading with a margin of 45,467 votes over the Congress' Digvijay Singh.

Congress candidate Nakul Kamal Nath, son of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, was the only non-BJP candidate leading in Madhya Pradesh, leading with a margin of 25,876 votes. Among the two successful Congress candidates in the state in 2014, Guna candidate Jyotiraditya Scindia was trailing the BJP's K.P. Yadav, a former aide of his, by 27,930 votes.