In maps: Lok Sabha election results 2019

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday won a resounding victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, and is set to become only the second political party in Indian history to come back to power.

Heading to a figure of 300+ seats, the BJP and its allies are set to form the government.

BJP heavweights like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Textile Minister Smriti Irani among others won their seats with huge margins. Notable, Ms, Irani won in the Amethi constituency, a traditional-Congress bastion, defeating Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

In a first for the party in its long history, the BJP also made in-roads into West Bengal, decimating CPI(M)'s hold on the State.

Here are the constituency-wise results: